A Taste of Donegal Food Festival parking arrangements

The Taste of Donegal Food Festival runs from August 25th to 27th, and will attract thousands of people to Donegal Town.

In 2016 an estimated 28,000 people were said to have attended the festival or come into Donegal Town because of the festival.

The festival attracts large numbers of visitors and whilst there is plenty of car parking available it helps to know where they all are - so take a good look at the map accompanying this article as it should help people who are not as familiar with the layout of the town.

There are some additional parking arrangements for the Festival and a map indicating their location along with the normal Town Car Parks. If you are mobile they are all within a pleasant short walk to the Festival Site on the Pier.

Uou are asked to do the following:

* Please follow Directional Signs to Additional Car Parking Locations

* Additional Car Parking available at the following locations:

The Glebe National School The Glebe Donegal Town;

Abbey Vocational School The Glebe Donegal Town;

Saint John Bosco Centre The Mullin’s Donegal Town;

Donegal Livestock Mart (behind the Saint John Bosco Centre);

Magee of Donegal New Row Donegal Town;

Four Masters GAA Pitch Revlin Mountcharles Road Donegal Town;

Public Services Offices Drumlonagher Donegal Town;

Public Car Parks - These are located behind Main Street, Bank Walk, and any other designated Parking Areas available.

There is also street parking in almost all areas of the town: visit www.atasteofdonegal.com to view Town Parking Map.