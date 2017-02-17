SEAT sales kick off the year at a good pace

Spanish car brand SEAT’s worldwide sales continue to grow in 2017.

After finishing 2016 with the fourth consecutive annual increase, and adding a cumulative growth of nearly 30% since 2012, SEAT posted the best January results since 2003. The brand delivered 32,300 cars in the first month of 2017, which represents a 16.5% increase over the same period last year.

“We began the year with solid growth in all our major markets at a rate which is ahead of the sector average. The product offensive is already paying off in the form of sales and increased market share. The Ateca is enabling us to reach new customers, while Leon demand has grown due to launch of the updated version. Ibiza sales are solid and continue to stay ahead of expectations at the end of the current generation” said Wayne Griffiths, SEAT Vice-President for Sales and Marketing.

The sales increase was particularly positive in SEAT’s main markets.

In Ireland, SEAT increased its sales by 18% in comparison with January 2016. Overall, SEAT achieved sales of close to 1,000 units (985) in January 2017 with the new SEAT Ateca accounting for 23% of the overall sales.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland commented, “It’s tremendous to see such a spectacular start to the year for SEAT Ireland and this is a credit to our hardworking team and 23 strong dealer network. The fact that such outstanding results have been achieved in all of our major markets proves that SEAT is offering superior products at affordable prices. We are very pleased to be launching three new products to the Irish market in 2017 and look forward to what will be another busy and exciting year ahead for the brand.”