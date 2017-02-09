Mercedes-Benz at the Geneva Motor Show

In celebration of their 50 years association, two new models from the Mercedes-AMG stable – an AMG GT C ‘Edition 50’ Roadster and AMG C 63 Cabriolet ‘Pacific Blue Edition’ will receive their world premiere at the forthcoming Geneva Motor Show.



Other Mercedes-Benz newcomers receiving their world premiere at Geneva will be the E-Class Cabriolet and AMG E63 S Estate, while a third E-Class derivative – the new E-Class Coupé – will be unveiled to a European audience for the first time.

Other models on show will be the X-Class pick-up concept and a new facelifted version of the GLA compact SUV.



As part of their ‘electric intelligence’ electro mobility offensive, visitors can also catch a first glimpse of the AMG SC 029 EQ performance concept car