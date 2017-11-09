Gardaí circulate posters in investigation into Letterkenny murder

Gardaí are circulating a poster in English and in Polish as part of the investigation into the murder of Sebastian Adamowicz.

Sebastian Adamowicz, aged 36, was found with severe head injuries at his home at 15 Sylvan Park, Letterkenny, on Wednesday last, November 1st. He was rushed to Letterkenny General Hospital. The injured man died on Thursday as a results of injuries sustained.

Gardaí who are heading up the investigation conducted a number of checkpoints in and around the Sylvan Park area yesterday, Wednesday.