Scoil Mhuire gan Smál to enroll girls and boys next year

The all-girls school, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, will begin enrolling boys in September of 2018, the school has announced, making it the second Letterkenny school to announce plans to go co-ed in recent weeks.

In a separate move, last month the all-boys school, Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny, made the decision to enroll both boys and girls in 2018.

In a statement, Father Eamonn Kelly, chairperson of the board of management of Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, said the school’s board of management “is delighted to inform the public that, with the approval of the Patron of the school, Bishop Alan McGuckian, from September 2018 Scoil Mhuire gan Smál will take in girls and boys in Junior Infants and will continue to take in girls from Senior Infants – 6th class.”

The statement said the school’s board, “has listened to the voices of all in the school community to help it discern what is best for our school”, and thanked everyone who contributed to those discussions.

The board of management wrote to all parents/guardians of the school on Wednesday, November 8th, with the news.

“The Board of Management looks forward to working together with everyone in the school community to continue to build on the great Loreto tradition of excellence in education in Scoil Mhuire gan Smál,” Father Eamonn said in the statement. He said there will be regular newsletters to keep the school community updated about the process.