Independent councillor Gary Donnelly released without charge after arrest in Donegal

Derry-based independent councillor Gary Donnelly has been released without charge after being arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Denis Donaldson.

It is understood Mr Donnelly was arrested at a republican commemoration in west Donegal on Sunday afternoon.

A second man who was arrested remains in Garda custody.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.

Mr Donaldson, a high-ranking Sinn Féin official, was shot dead at a remote cottage at Cloghercor near Doochary in April 2006.

He was murdered just four months after being exposed as a British agent.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information in relation to the murder to contact them at the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any Garda station.