Gardaí investigating Donegal town assault which left man seriously injured

Three men injured in two assaults in town centre

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter

Gardaí in Donegal town are investigating an assault which left a man seriously injured in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
A man in his 20s received serious injuries in an incident which occurred inside and outside a licensed premises in the town centre .
Another man, also aged in his 20s, received minor injuries in a connected incident.
Gardaí are also investigating an assault which took place in a premises in the town centre on December 27th when a man received minor injuries to his face.