NEWS
Gardaí investigating Donegal town assault which left man seriously injured
Three men injured in two assaults in town centre
Donegal town Garda station.
Gardaí in Donegal town are investigating an assault which left a man seriously injured in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
A man in his 20s received serious injuries in an incident which occurred inside and outside a licensed premises in the town
Another man, also aged in his 20s, received minor injuries in a connected incident.
Gardaí are also investigating an assault which took place
