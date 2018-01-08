Gardaí investigating Donegal town assault which left man seriously injured

Gardaí in Donegal town are investigating an assault which left a man seriously injured in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

A man in his 20s received serious injuries in an incident which occurred inside and outside a licensed premises in the town centre .

Another man, also aged in his 20s, received minor injuries in a connected incident.

Gardaí are also investigating an assault which took place in a premises in the town centre on December 27th when a man received minor injuries to his face.