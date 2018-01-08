Two men being held in Donegal in connection with Donaldson murder

Two men are being questioned at Letterkenny garda station in connection with the murder of Denis Donaldson in Donegal in 2006.

One of the men arrested is Derry and Strabane independent councillor and well-known dissident republican Gary Donnelly.

It is understood Mr Donnelly was arrested at a republican commemoration in west Donegal on Sunday afternoon.

Another man aged in his 30s is also being held.

The men are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Mr Donaldson, a high-ranking Sinn Féin official, was shot dead at a remote cottage near at Cloghercor near Doochary in April 2006.

He was murdered just four months after being exposed as a British agent.