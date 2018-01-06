DONEGAL SPORT
Who will be the Donegal Sports Star winner for 2017?
Nominations have just been released
Naomh Colmcille nominated in team section
The nominations for the 2017 Donegal Sport Star awards have just been released. Now the discussions will take place as to who will be the winner this year.
Could Mona McSharry, winner of gold medal at World Junior Swimming Championships, be a front runner. The student at Colaiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, will certainly be in the running.
In the team event Naomh Colmcille of Newtowncunningham, Ulster winners in junior, must be a contender, while in Gaelic football, Patrick McBrearty, Mark McHugh are among the nominees.
The full list of nominees are
APPRECIATION
Adrian Shiels, Letterkenny
Laurence Gildea, Bonagee Utd
Athletics
Ciaran Doherty, Leterkenny A.C
Damien Crawford Lifford Strabane A.C.
John Kelly, Finn Valley A.C.
Marty Lynch, Milford A.C. (Adventure Racing)
Sommer Lecky, Finn Valley A.C.
Basketball
Shane Meehan, Donegal Town Basketball Club
Thomas Whyte, Donegal Town Basketball Club
Ultan O’Grady, Donegal Town Basketball Club
Boxing
Chloe McDaid, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.
Darryl Moran, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.
Jessica Clarke, Carndonagh A.B.C.
John Moran, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.
Labhaoise Clarke, Carndonagh A.B.C.
Maeve Mc Carron, Carrigart A.B.C.
Sean Kelly, Dunfanaghy A.B.C.
Camogie
Eimear O’Donnell, CLG Carndonagh
Emma Harkin, Burt GAA Club
Karen Kelly, Burt GAA Club
Leanne Kelly, Burt
Rebecca Lynch, Burt GAA Club
Clay Pigeon shooting
Gearóid Driver, Raphoe Gun Club
Joe O’Donnell, Carrigans & St. Johnston Gun Club
Shay McCurdy, Lifford & District Gun Club
COACH
Danny O’Donnell, Milford GAA
Eddie Harkin, Dunfanaghy A.B.C.
James Gibbons, Milford A.C.
Mick Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings Power Lifting Team
Cue Sports
Aidan Devenney, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny
John Connors, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny
Sean Devenney, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny
Cycling
Cathal Gallagher , Errigal Cycling Club
Ciaran Mc Gettigan, Errigal Cycling Club
Clodagh Ni Ghallchoir, Triple A Club, Gaoth Dobhair
Jason Black, Letterkenny
Mitchell McLaughlin, Drumkeen
Paul McCarter, Donegal Bay Cycling Club
PJ Doogan, Errigal Cycling Club
Darts
John Flood, Milford
Jordan Boyce, Newtowncunningham
Alex Hughes, Inver
Equestrian
James McCloughan, East Donegal Branch of the Irish Pony Club
Mary Devine, Letterkenny
Megann Ferry, East Donegal Branch of the Irish Pony Club
Oisín Haley, East Donegal Branch of the Irish Pony Club
Oisín Orr, Rathmullan
Gaa
Ciara Hegarty, Moville
Niamh Hegarty, Moville
Patrick Mc Brearty, Kilcar
Mark Mc Hugh, Kilcar
Michael Murphy, Glenswilly
Sarah Harkin, Ardara
Shannon McLaughlin, Termon
Golf
Brendan McCarroll Junior, Ballyliffin Golf Club
Frank Casey, Rosapenna Golf Club
Kyle McCarron, North West Golf Club, Lisfannon
Gymnastics
Alice O’Connor, Letterkenny Community Gymnastics Club
Ella McBride, Dungloe
Emmaléi Murphy, Letterkenny Community Gymnastics Club
Jessica Grace Coll, Portsalon
Hockey
Alexander Tinney, Raphoe (Banbridge Hockey Club)
Ben Wallace, Raphoe (Annadale Hockey Club, Belfast)
Luke Witherow, Raphoe (Banbridge Hockey Club)
Hurling
Dara Grant, Burt
Danny Cullen, Setanta
Davin Flynn, Letterkenny
INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT
Chloe & Sam Magee, Raphoe
Elaine Dullaghan, North West Shotokan Karate Club
Finesse Gymnastics Senior Display Team, Letterkenny
Raaj Padmanabhan, St. Johnston Cricket Club
Sadie Duffy, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.
Martial Arts
Emma Dolan, Three Rivers Karate Club, Lifford
James Burke, North West Shotokan Karate Club
Tristan Logue, Burnfoot
Motor Cycling
Caolán Irwin, Kilmacrennan
Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan
Richard Kerr, Kilmacrennan
Motor Sport
Damien Gallagher, Glenswilly & Mac Walsh, Garryharry
Declan & Brian Boyle, Lettermacaward
Donagh Kelly, Frosses
Kevin Eves, Pettigo
Manus Kelly, Glenswilly & Donal Barrett, Milford
Para-athlete
Edward O’Reilly, St. Michael’s
James Boyle, Dungloe
Oisin Merritt, Stranorlar
Powerlifting
Connor Logue, Motiv8
Charlotte Kennedy, Ardara
Orla Harrison, Rathmullan
Primary School Sports Boy
Athan Doherty, Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny
Dónal Gallagher, Scoil an tSratha Mhóir, Gleann Dómhain
Mairtin Herrity, Commons N.S., Killybegs
Primary School Sports Girl
Adrienne Gallen, St. Columbas N.S, Ballylast, Castlefin
Elsa Moore, Moyle N.S., Newtowncunningham
Emily Kelly, St. Mary’s N.S., Stranorlar
Claire Diver, St. Crone’s N.S., Dungloe
Primary School (Small <100)
Scoil Cholmcille, Drumman, Ramelton
St. Joseph’s N.S., Rathmullan
Scoil Naisiunta Na Carraige
Primary School (Large >100)
Dooish N.S., Ballybofey
Glenswilly N.S, New Mills, Letterkenny
Kilmacrennan N.S.
Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny
Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Leitir Ceanainn
Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff
St. Patrick’s Boys’ School, Carndonagh
St. Patrick’s N.S., Lurgybrack, Letterkenny
Primary School Sports Teacher
Eilís Mc Clafferty, Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny
Christy Gillespie, Scoil Cholmcille, An Tearmann
Ciarán McDevitt, Dooish N.S., Ballybofey
Jane Watt, Moyle N.S., Newtowncunningham
Nakita Burke Letterkenny Educate Together National School
Sarah King, Drumkeen National School
Professional Sport Achievement
Jason Quigley, Golden Boy Promotions
ROWING
Danny Ryan, Kilmacrennan
Keane Ryan, Kilmacrennan
John Doohan, Cloughaneely
Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
RUGBY
Conor McMenamin, Letterkenny
Joseph Dunleavy, Letterkenny
Larissa Muldoon, Cappry, Ballybofey
Maeve Liston, Ballyshannon
Nora Stapleton, Fahan
Secondary School Sports Boy
Conchúr Mac Meanman, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn
Fionnán Mac Giolla Chomhaill, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Jonathan Martin, Saint Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
Secondary School Sports Girl
Amy Boyle Carr, St. Columbas Comprehensive School, Glenties
Clodagh Ní Ghallchoír, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Danielle McDevitt, St. Columbas Comprehensive School, Glenties
Fodhla Nic Phaidín, Pobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Mia Mc Calmont, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Shana Quinn, St. Columbas Comprehensive School, Glenties
Shannon Nic Lochlainn,Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn
Tyler Toland, Deele College, Raphoe
Secondary School
Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn
Crana College, Buncrana
Loreto Community School, Milford
Mulroy College, Milford
Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Secondary School Sports Teacher
Blaine Ó Maolagáin,Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn
Liz Gordon, Deele College, Raphoe
Michelle Harvey, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Orla Carr, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Soccer
Amber Barrett, Peamount United
Erin Doherty, Lagan Harps
Georgie Kelly, UCD
Tyler Toland, Maiden City, Derry
Special Athlete
Anna Hennessy, Letterkenny
Marie Mc Gloin, Ballyshannon
Surfing
Bea Greenberg, Rossnowlagh Surf Club
Maia Monaghan, Rossnowlagh Surf Club
Triona McMenamin, Letterkenny
Una Britton, Rossnowlagh Surf Club
Swimming
Cody Dunnion, Swilly Seals
Éadaoin O'Raw, City of Derry Swimming Club (open water swimming)
Jonathan Martin, Swilly Seals
Molly Nulty, Swilly Seals
Mona McSharry, Marlins Swimming Club, Ballyshanon
Paddy Bond, Ramelton
Team
Ballybofey United Senior Team
Cockhill Celtic FC
Buncrana Hearts U18 Soccer Team
Finesse Gymnastics Senior Display Team, Letterkenny
Finn Valley Vikings Power Lifting Team
Glengad United Football Club
Lagan Harps U12 Girls team
Letterkenny Rovers U14 Team
Lifford Strabane Athletics Club Juvenile Team
Milford GAA Senior Mens Team
Moville Minor Ladies GAA Team
Naomh Colmcille CLG Senior Football Team
North West Shotokan Karate Club
St. Eunan's GAA Club Minor Football Team
Tri Quads Cycling Team
Tennis
Elaine Chambers, Butt Hall Tennis Club
Francis Binggoy Venzon, Butt Hall Tennis Club
Mary Barry, Ramelton Tennis Club
Triathlon
Jonathan Martin, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Kirsty McIlwaine, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Eleanor Rooney, Ballyshannon
Margaret Kelly, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on