Who will be the Donegal Sports Star winner for 2017?

The nominations for the 2017 Donegal Sport Star awards have just been released. Now the discussions will take place as to who will be the winner this year.

Could Mona McSharry, winner of gold medal at World Junior Swimming Championships, be a front runner. The student at Colaiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, will certainly be in the running.

In the team event Naomh Colmcille of Newtowncunningham, Ulster winners in junior, must be a contender, while in Gaelic football, Patrick McBrearty, Mark McHugh are among the nominees.

The full list of nominees are



APPRECIATION

Adrian Shiels, Letterkenny

Laurence Gildea, Bonagee Utd



Athletics

Ciaran Doherty, Leterkenny A.C

Damien Crawford Lifford Strabane A.C.

John Kelly, Finn Valley A.C.

Marty Lynch, Milford A.C. (Adventure Racing)

Sommer Lecky, Finn Valley A.C.



Basketball

Shane Meehan, Donegal Town Basketball Club

Thomas Whyte, Donegal Town Basketball Club

Ultan O’Grady, Donegal Town Basketball Club



Boxing

Chloe McDaid, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.

Darryl Moran, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.

Jessica Clarke, Carndonagh A.B.C.

John Moran, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.

Labhaoise Clarke, Carndonagh A.B.C.

Maeve Mc Carron, Carrigart A.B.C.

Sean Kelly, Dunfanaghy A.B.C.



Camogie

Eimear O’Donnell, CLG Carndonagh

Emma Harkin, Burt GAA Club

Karen Kelly, Burt GAA Club

Leanne Kelly, Burt

Rebecca Lynch, Burt GAA Club



Clay Pigeon shooting

Gearóid Driver, Raphoe Gun Club

Joe O’Donnell, Carrigans & St. Johnston Gun Club

Shay McCurdy, Lifford & District Gun Club

COACH

Danny O’Donnell, Milford GAA

Eddie Harkin, Dunfanaghy A.B.C.

James Gibbons, Milford A.C.

Mick Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings Power Lifting Team



Cue Sports

Aidan Devenney, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny

John Connors, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny

Sean Devenney, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny



Cycling

Cathal Gallagher , Errigal Cycling Club

Ciaran Mc Gettigan, Errigal Cycling Club

Clodagh Ni Ghallchoir, Triple A Club, Gaoth Dobhair

Jason Black, Letterkenny

Mitchell McLaughlin, Drumkeen

Paul McCarter, Donegal Bay Cycling Club

PJ Doogan, Errigal Cycling Club



Darts

John Flood, Milford

Jordan Boyce, Newtowncunningham

Alex Hughes, Inver



Equestrian

James McCloughan, East Donegal Branch of the Irish Pony Club

Mary Devine, Letterkenny

Megann Ferry, East Donegal Branch of the Irish Pony Club

Oisín Haley, East Donegal Branch of the Irish Pony Club

Oisín Orr, Rathmullan



Gaa

Ciara Hegarty, Moville

Niamh Hegarty, Moville

Patrick Mc Brearty, Kilcar

Mark Mc Hugh, Kilcar

Michael Murphy, Glenswilly

Sarah Harkin, Ardara

Shannon McLaughlin, Termon



Golf

Brendan McCarroll Junior, Ballyliffin Golf Club

Frank Casey, Rosapenna Golf Club

Kyle McCarron, North West Golf Club, Lisfannon



Gymnastics

Alice O’Connor, Letterkenny Community Gymnastics Club

Ella McBride, Dungloe

Emmaléi Murphy, Letterkenny Community Gymnastics Club

Jessica Grace Coll, Portsalon



Hockey

Alexander Tinney, Raphoe (Banbridge Hockey Club)

Ben Wallace, Raphoe (Annadale Hockey Club, Belfast)

Luke Witherow, Raphoe (Banbridge Hockey Club)



Hurling

Dara Grant, Burt

Danny Cullen, Setanta

Davin Flynn, Letterkenny



INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT

Chloe & Sam Magee, Raphoe

Elaine Dullaghan, North West Shotokan Karate Club

Finesse Gymnastics Senior Display Team, Letterkenny

Raaj Padmanabhan, St. Johnston Cricket Club

Sadie Duffy, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.



Martial Arts

Emma Dolan, Three Rivers Karate Club, Lifford

James Burke, North West Shotokan Karate Club

Tristan Logue, Burnfoot



Motor Cycling

Caolán Irwin, Kilmacrennan

Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan

Richard Kerr, Kilmacrennan



Motor Sport

Damien Gallagher, Glenswilly & Mac Walsh, Garryharry

Declan & Brian Boyle, Lettermacaward

Donagh Kelly, Frosses

Kevin Eves, Pettigo

Manus Kelly, Glenswilly & Donal Barrett, Milford



Para-athlete

Edward O’Reilly, St. Michael’s

James Boyle, Dungloe

Oisin Merritt, Stranorlar



Powerlifting

Connor Logue, Motiv8

Charlotte Kennedy, Ardara

Orla Harrison, Rathmullan



Primary School Sports Boy

Athan Doherty, Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny

Dónal Gallagher, Scoil an tSratha Mhóir, Gleann Dómhain

Mairtin Herrity, Commons N.S., Killybegs



Primary School Sports Girl

Adrienne Gallen, St. Columbas N.S, Ballylast, Castlefin

Elsa Moore, Moyle N.S., Newtowncunningham

Emily Kelly, St. Mary’s N.S., Stranorlar

Claire Diver, St. Crone’s N.S., Dungloe



Primary School (Small <100)

Scoil Cholmcille, Drumman, Ramelton

St. Joseph’s N.S., Rathmullan

Scoil Naisiunta Na Carraige



Primary School (Large >100)

Dooish N.S., Ballybofey

Glenswilly N.S, New Mills, Letterkenny

Kilmacrennan N.S.

Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny

Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Leitir Ceanainn

Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff

St. Patrick’s Boys’ School, Carndonagh

St. Patrick’s N.S., Lurgybrack, Letterkenny



Primary School Sports Teacher

Eilís Mc Clafferty, Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny

Christy Gillespie, Scoil Cholmcille, An Tearmann

Ciarán McDevitt, Dooish N.S., Ballybofey

Jane Watt, Moyle N.S., Newtowncunningham

Nakita Burke Letterkenny Educate Together National School

Sarah King, Drumkeen National School



Professional Sport Achievement

Jason Quigley, Golden Boy Promotions



ROWING

Danny Ryan, Kilmacrennan

Keane Ryan, Kilmacrennan

John Doohan, Cloughaneely

Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara



RUGBY

Conor McMenamin, Letterkenny

Joseph Dunleavy, Letterkenny

Larissa Muldoon, Cappry, Ballybofey

Maeve Liston, Ballyshannon

Nora Stapleton, Fahan



Secondary School Sports Boy

Conchúr Mac Meanman, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn

Fionnán Mac Giolla Chomhaill, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Jonathan Martin, Saint Eunan’s College, Letterkenny



Secondary School Sports Girl

Amy Boyle Carr, St. Columbas Comprehensive School, Glenties

Clodagh Ní Ghallchoír, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Danielle McDevitt, St. Columbas Comprehensive School, Glenties

Fodhla Nic Phaidín, Pobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Mia Mc Calmont, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Shana Quinn, St. Columbas Comprehensive School, Glenties

Shannon Nic Lochlainn,Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn

Tyler Toland, Deele College, Raphoe



Secondary School

Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn

Crana College, Buncrana

Loreto Community School, Milford

Mulroy College, Milford

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair



Secondary School Sports Teacher

Blaine Ó Maolagáin,Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn

Liz Gordon, Deele College, Raphoe

Michelle Harvey, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Orla Carr, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town



Soccer

Amber Barrett, Peamount United

Erin Doherty, Lagan Harps

Georgie Kelly, UCD

Tyler Toland, Maiden City, Derry



Special Athlete

Anna Hennessy, Letterkenny

Marie Mc Gloin, Ballyshannon



Surfing

Bea Greenberg, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Maia Monaghan, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Triona McMenamin, Letterkenny

Una Britton, Rossnowlagh Surf Club



Swimming

Cody Dunnion, Swilly Seals

Éadaoin O'Raw, City of Derry Swimming Club (open water swimming)

Jonathan Martin, Swilly Seals

Molly Nulty, Swilly Seals

Mona McSharry, Marlins Swimming Club, Ballyshanon

Paddy Bond, Ramelton



Team

Ballybofey United Senior Team

Cockhill Celtic FC

Buncrana Hearts U18 Soccer Team

Finesse Gymnastics Senior Display Team, Letterkenny

Finn Valley Vikings Power Lifting Team

Glengad United Football Club

Lagan Harps U12 Girls team

Letterkenny Rovers U14 Team

Lifford Strabane Athletics Club Juvenile Team

Milford GAA Senior Mens Team

Moville Minor Ladies GAA Team

Naomh Colmcille CLG Senior Football Team

North West Shotokan Karate Club

St. Eunan's GAA Club Minor Football Team

Tri Quads Cycling Team



Tennis

Elaine Chambers, Butt Hall Tennis Club

Francis Binggoy Venzon, Butt Hall Tennis Club

Mary Barry, Ramelton Tennis Club



Triathlon

Jonathan Martin, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Kirsty McIlwaine, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Eleanor Rooney, Ballyshannon

Margaret Kelly, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club