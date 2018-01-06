The weather for Saturday in Donegal

Today will be mostly dry with good sunny spells developing. A cold and blustery day top temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in fresh northeasterly winds but strong along eastern coasts.

Tonight will be dry with good clear spells and northeasterly winds will ease. It will turn very cold with lowest temperatures falling to between -2 and -5 degrees with a widespread severe frost. Some mist or fog patches may develop towards morning.

Tomorrow, Sunday will be a dry, sunny but very cold day. After a frosty start afternoon temperatures will only rise to around 2 to 5 degrees with frost persisting, especially in parts of Connacht and Ulster. Northeast to easterly winds will be light but moderate to fresh near eastern and southeastern coasts.