Donegal Town woman Bridie Duncan scoops €30,000 on the Late Late Show

A delighted Donegal Town woman quipped “Lanzarote is going to come early this year,” last night when Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy asked how she was going to spend the €30,000 she had just won on the show.

Coming at any time of year this is a lovely windfall and a clearly delighted Bridie Duncan was a very happy woman when she took the call from Ryan.

Thousands of people texted in to the popular show last night and let's be honest, isn't it lovely to have a Donegal winner! Well done Bridie, enjoy the win - and Lanzarote!