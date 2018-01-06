Death Notices for Donegal, Saturday, January 6th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Bella O’Meara, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Bella O’Meara, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the home of her daughter & son in law Deirdre & Drew Duncan, Sessiaghoneill.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning (7th Jan) at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations is lieu of flowers if desired to the Patient’s Comfort Fund, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar C/O any family member.

Family time from 10pm till 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Bernadette Conlon, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernadette Conlon, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home this evening, Saturday January 6th from 6pm until rosary at 10 pm.

House is private tomorrow, Sunday January 7th with removal from her home at 6 pm to the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Monday January 8th at 11am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member.

Bill Gill, Annagh, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Bill Gill, Annagh, Clonmany. Removal from his late residence today, Saturday at 11am to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for 11.30am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Family time, please, from 11pm to 11am. House Strictly private for family only on the morning of the funeral.



Christy Deehan, Shore Front, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Christy Deehan, Shore Front, Buncrana. Husband of Teresa and dear father of Mark.

Remains reposing at the family home.

Funeral Sunday 7th January leaving at 12 o'clock noon going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment immediately afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time please from 11.00pm - 10.00am.

Michael Desmond, Sessiagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Michael Desmond, Sessiagh, Dunfanaghy formerly Macroom, Co. Cork.

Removal from the Donegal Hospice on Saturday January 6th at 3pm, going to his late residence in Dunfanaghy. Funeral mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Monday January 8th at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.



Jimmy Begley, Shannagh, Fanad

The death has occurred of Jimmy Begley, Shannagh, Fanad. Beloved husband of Mary Rose, and loving father of Sean, Rosaleen, Bridgenna (Mc Fadden), Con, Finn and Evelyn (O Kane) and grandfather of Oisin, Odhrán, Roighán, Niamh and Grace. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal from there this Saturday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwardsin the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Surgical 1, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of Mc Ateer Funeral Directors or any family member.



Tony Mc Donagh, Main Street, Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Tony Mc Donagh, Main Street, Dunkineely.

Funeral Mass this Saturday morning at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Christina Delaney, formerly Sweeney, of Sweeney’s Hotel, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy of Christina Delaney, formerly Christina Sweeney of Sweeney’s Hotel, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence, 7 Naomh Anna, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass today, Saturday, 6th January at 10am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family time only from 10pm to 11am and also private on the morning of the funeral.

Michael Brendan Jackson, "Mike," Annapolis, Maryland

The death has occurred of Michael Brendan Jackson, "Mike," an Annapolis, Maryland, resident for two years, previously of Yonkers, New York for 53 years. Mike died on 1/1/18 from Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born on 5/14/33, in Ennistymon, Co. Clare, to Thomas and Catherine (Griffy) Jackson. He grew up in Newbridge, Co. Kildare, and graduated St Joseph’s Academy. He served in the US Army from ‘57-’63 and earned a BBA from Manhattan College. He worked for 30 yrs for IBM and was a longtime member of St Eugene's Church, Yonkers, NY.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Bernard Jackson of Dublin. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeannie Jackson, a native of Donegal Town; three children, Maureen, Tom and Kevin; two siblings, Kieran Jackson of Newbridge, Co. Kildare, and Marion MacEneaney of Drogheda, Co. Louth; and seven grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Kalas Funeral Home, Edgewater, Maryland on Sunday, 1/7 from 2-5 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Crofton, on Monday, 1/8 at 11 am.

Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org/donate). A guestbook is available at www.KalasFuneralHomes.com.

Rose Howarth (nee McHugh) Bournemouth England and formerly of Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Rose Howarth (nee McHugh) Bournemouth England and formerly Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, sister of Patsy McHugh Roscor. Remains arriving at Saint John the Baptist church Toura on Sunday morning for 10am Mass followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Patsy McCauley funeral director on 077-032-10437.

