Body of a man found in toilets of fast food restaurant in Donegal

The coroner has been notified and gardaí are awaiting the results of a postmortem after a man's body was found in a fast food restaurant in Letterkenny shortly before 3pm today.

The man who was in his 30's was pronounced dead at the scene. The scene was sealed off as part of the garda investigation.

CCTV footage from the outlet has been viewed by gardaí as part of their investigation.

The man’s remains are expected to be removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a full postmortem will be carried out.