Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, January 5th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Jimmy Begley, Shannagh, Fanad

- Tony Mc Donagh, Main Street, Dunkineely

- Christina Delaney, formerly Sweeney, of Sweeney’s Hotel, Dungloe

- Michael Brendan Jackson, "Mike," Annapolis, Maryland

- Rose Howarth (nee McHugh) Bournemouth England and formerly Roscor Belleek, Co Fermanagh

Bill Gill, Annagh, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Bill Gill, Annagh, Clonmany. Removal from his late residence on Saturday at 11am to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for 11.30am requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu, if desired, to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Family time, please, from 11pm to 11am . House Strictly private for family only on the morning of the funeral.



Christy Deehan, Shore Front, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Christy Deehan, Shore Front, Buncrana. Husband of Teresa and dear father of Mark.

Removal from Murphy's Funeral Home this evening Friday 5th January at 8.00pm going to his home.

Funeral Sunday 7th January leaving at 12 o'clock noon going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment immediately afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time please from 11.00pm - 10.00am.



Jimmy Begley, Shannagh, Fanad

The death has occurred of Jimmy Begley, Shannagh, Fanad. Beloved husband of Mary Rose, and loving father of Sean, Rosaleen, Bridgenna (Mc Fadden), Con, Finn and Evelyn (O Kane) and grandfather of Oisin, Odhrán, Roighán, Niamh and Grace. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwardsin the adjoining graveyard. Family Flowers only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Surgical 1, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of Mc Ateer Funeral Directors or any family member.



Tony Mc Donagh, Main Street, Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Tony Mc Donagh, Main Street, Dunkineely.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Friday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at the Church of St. Joseph and Conal, Bruckless for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Christina Delaney, formerly Sweeney, of Sweeney’s Hotel, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy of Christina Delaney, formerly Christina Sweeney of Sweeney’s Hotel, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence, 7 Naomh Anna, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, 6th January at 10am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family time only from 10pm to 11am and also private on the morning of the funeral.

Michael Brendan Jackson, "Mike," Annapolis, Maryland

The death has occurred of Michael Brendan Jackson, "Mike," an Annapolis, Maryland, resident for two years, previously of Yonkers, New York for 53 years. Mike died on 1/1/18 from Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born on 5/14/33, in Ennistymon, Co. Clare, to Thomas and Catherine (Griffy) Jackson. He grew up in Newbridge, Co. Kildare, and graduated St Joseph’s Academy. He served in the US Army from ‘57-’63 and earned a BBA from Manhattan College. He worked for 30 yrs for IBM and was a longtime member of St Eugene's Church, Yonkers, NY.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Bernard Jackson of Dublin. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeannie Jackson, a native of Donegal Town; three children, Maureen, Tom and Kevin; two siblings, Kieran Jackson of Newbridge, Co. Kildare, and Marion MacEneaney of Drogheda, Co. Louth; and seven grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Kalas Funeral Home, Edgewater, Maryland on Sunday, 1/7 from 2-5 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Crofton, on Monday, 1/8 at 11 am.

Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org/donate). A guestbook is available at www.KalasFuneralHomes.com.

Rose Howarth (nee McHugh) Bournemouth England and formerly of Roscor , Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

The death has occurred of Rose Howarth (nee McHugh) Bournemouth England and formerly Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, sister of Patsy McHugh Roscor . Remains arriving at Saint John the Baptist church Toura on Sunday Morning for 10am Mass followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Patsy McCauley funeral director on 077-032-10437.

