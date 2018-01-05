DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, January 5th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Jimmy Begley, Shannagh, Fanad
- Tony Mc Donagh, Main Street, Dunkineely
- Christina Delaney, formerly Sweeney, of Sweeney’s Hotel, Dungloe
- Michael Brendan Jackson, "Mike," Annapolis, Maryland
- Rose Howarth (nee McHugh) Bournemouth England and formerly
Bill Gill, Annagh, Clonmany
The death has occurred of Bill Gill, Annagh, Clonmany. Removal from his late residence on Saturday at
Burial
Family time, please, from
Christy Deehan, Shore Front, Buncrana
The sudden death has taken place
Removal from Murphy's Funeral Home this evening Friday 5th January at 8.00pm going to his home.
Funeral Sunday 7th January leaving at 12 o'clock noon going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment immediately
Family time please from 11.00pm - 10.00am.
Jimmy Begley, Shannagh, Fanad
The death has occurred of Jimmy Begley, Shannagh, Fanad. Beloved husband of Mary Rose, and loving father of Sean, Rosaleen, Bridgenna (Mc Fadden), Con, Finn
Reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty for Requiem Mass at
Donations in lieu of flowers to Surgical 1, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of Mc Ateer Funeral Directors or any family member.
Tony Mc Donagh, Main Street, Dunkineely
The death has taken place of Tony Mc Donagh, Main Street, Dunkineely.
Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Friday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at the Church of St. Joseph and Conal, Bruckless for
Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at
Christina Delaney, formerly Sweeney, of Sweeney’s Hotel, Dungloe
The death has occurred
Her remains are reposing at her late residence, 7 Naomh Anna, Chapel Road, Dungloe.
Funeral Mass on Saturday, 6th January at
Family time only from
Michael Brendan Jackson, "Mike," Annapolis, Maryland
The death has occurred of Michael Brendan Jackson, "Mike," an Annapolis, Maryland, resident for two years, previously of Yonkers, New York for 53 years. Mike died on 1/1/18 from Alzheimer’s disease.
He was born on 5/14/33, in Ennistymon, Co. Clare, to Thomas and Catherine (Griffy) Jackson. He grew up in Newbridge, Co. Kildare, and graduated St Joseph’s Academy. He served in the US Army from ‘57-’63 and earned a BBA from Manhattan College. He worked for 30 yrs for IBM and was a longtime member of St Eugene's Church, Yonkers, NY.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Bernard Jackson of Dublin. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeannie Jackson, a native of Donegal Town; three children, Maureen, Tom and Kevin; two siblings, Kieran Jackson of Newbridge, Co. Kildare, and Marion MacEneaney of Drogheda, Co. Louth; and seven grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Kalas Funeral Home, Edgewater, Maryland on Sunday, 1/7 from 2-5 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Crofton, on Monday, 1/8 at 11 am.
Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org/donate). A guestbook is available at www.KalasFuneralHomes.com.
Rose Howarth (nee McHugh) Bournemouth England and formerly of
The death has occurred of Rose Howarth (nee McHugh) Bournemouth England and formerly Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, sister of Patsy McHugh
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on