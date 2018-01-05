Roads funding for Donegal weclomed

Over €40 million in road grants that have been approved by Transport Infrastructure Ireland have been welcomed.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, Leas Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil, has welcomed the roads allocation which was announced by the government before Christmas.

The €40.4m allocation for 2018 includes allocations for the commencement works on the N56 at Dungloe to Glenties, Mountcharles to Inver and the Coolboy Kilmacrennan.

Over €7.2 million has been allocated to improve road surfaces on the national secondary road network within the county.

It is an increase on the 2017 allocation but still short of the €44 million requested by the Donegal County Council,” Deputy Gallagher said.

“This year’s allocation must only be viewed as a start to the level of investment which is required in order to improve the county’s road network,” he said.

“Significant further investment will be required in order to deal with the lack of investment in the road network since 2011, this will involve increased funding year on year to clear the backlog of road improvements needed on our roads.”