NEWS
Gardaí call off search after man found safe and well in east Donegal
River Finn between Castlefinn and Lifford was searched
Gardaí have called off a search in the Castlfinn area after a man who was missing from home was found safe and well.
Local gardaí requested assistance from Malin Head Coast Guard station after the alarm was raised around 7.20am. The Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter carried out a sweep along the River Finn between Castlefinn and Lifford before being stood down after
Gardaí have confirmed that the search was called off earlier this afternoon.
