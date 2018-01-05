Gardaí call off search after man found safe and well in east Donegal

Gardaí have called off a search in the Castlfinn area after a man who was missing from home was found safe and well.

Local gardaí requested assistance from Malin Head Coast Guard station after the alarm was raised around 7.20am. The Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter carried out a sweep along the River Finn between Castlefinn and Lifford before being stood down after 10am .

Gardaí have confirmed that the search was called off earlier this afternoon.