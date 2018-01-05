Almost 100 people diagnosed with lung cancer every year in Donegal

Almost 100 people a year in Donegal are diagnosed with lung cancer the Irish Cancer Society has said.

The society has launched its lung cancer awareness month.

According to new research from the Global Lung Cancer Coalition (GLCC), 27% of Irish people were unable to name any symptoms of lung cancer. This is a significant drop in awareness from 2013 when only 9% of Irish people were unable to name any symptoms of the disease.

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in Ireland with over 2,500 cases diagnosed annually, including 93 cases in Donegal in 2015.

Lung cancer is also the leading cause of cancer deaths with, on average, 1,855 people in Ireland dying from lung cancer each year from 2012 to 2014.

The majority of lung cancer cases are diagnosed at a late stage which is why awareness of the symptoms and early detection is vital, the organisation said.

The signs and symptoms of lung cancer are: A cough that doesn’t go away or a change in a long-term cough, feeling short of breath or wheezing, repeated chest infections that won’t go away even after antibiotics, coughing up blood-stained phlegm, pain in your chest, especially when you cough or breathe in, feeling more tired than usual, unexplained weight loss, hoarse voice, problems swallowing or swelling in the face or neck.

The Society encourages the public to access its simple online lung health checker which is available at www.cancer.ie/lung/checker. It allows them to answer questions about their lung health and bring a summary of their results to their doctor. This enables people to have a proper conversation about their lung health with their doctor. It’s a very simple but effective way of taking lung health seriously.

Speaking at the launch of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Kevin O’Hagan, Cancer Prevention Manager with the Irish Cancer Society said: “The significant drop in awareness of the symptoms of lung cancer is worrying, given that the numbers are only set to increase, particularly amongst women. Alarmingly, female lung cancer cases are projected to increase by at least 77% between 2010 and 2040 and male cases by at least 52%.”

“1 in 4 lung cancer cases are being diagnosed in Emergency departments[v] and many of these are at an advanced stage. Irish people need to get checked if they experience any symptoms and not wait to present as an emergency. Late diagnosis limits your treatment options and reduces your chances of survival.”