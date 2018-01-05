The weather in Donegal today, Friday

It will be showery in the north and west; some of the showers heavy and with a risk of thunder. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in mostly light to moderate south to southwest winds at first, backing southeasterly and later easterly and increasing fresh to strong fresh to strong in northern coastal parts.

Tonight will be cold with the risk of mist and fog and some frost too; but with outbreaks of showery rain spreading from the north and west early in the night. There'll be some sleet over higher ground. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with winds becoming moderate to fresh northeasterly, stronger in coastal parts.

Tomorrow there will be some isolated wintry showers; but it will be mainly dry and sunny tomorrow. Very cold though; with highest temperatures of just 3 to 5 degrees and feeling even colder in the moderate to fresh northeasterly wind, decreasing light later in the day.