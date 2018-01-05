Deaths in Donegal - Friday, January 5th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Jimmy Begley, Shannagh, Fanad

The death has occurred of Jimmy Begley, Shannagh, Fanad. Beloved husband of Mary Rose, and loving father of Sean, Rosaleen, Bridgenna (Mc Fadden), Con, Finn and Evelyn (O Kane) and grandfather of Oisin, Odhrán, Roighán, Niamh and Grace. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family Flowers only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Surgical 1, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of Mc Ateer Funeral Directors or any family member.



Tony Mc Donagh, Main Street, Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Tony Mc Donagh, Main Street, Dunkineely.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Friday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at the Church of St. Joseph and Conal, Bruckless for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Christina Delaney, formerly Sweeney, of Sweeney’s Hotel, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy of Christina Delaney, formerly Christina Sweeney of Sweeney’s Hotel, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence, 7 Naomh Anna, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, 6th January at 10am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family time only from 10pm to 11am and also private on the morning of the funeral.



Liam McGirr, Hemel Hempstead, England

The death has occurred of Liam McGirr, in Hemel Hempstead, England. Brother of the late Patsy McGirr, Ballykillone, Donegal Town. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 19th in Our Lady Queen Of All Creation Church, Hemel Hempstead, England.

Michael Brendan Jackson, "Mike," Annapolis, Maryland

The death has occurred of Michael Brendan Jackson, "Mike," an Annapolis, Maryland, resident for 2 yrs, previously of Yonkers, New York for 53 yrs. Mike died on 1/1/18 from Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born on 5/14/33, in Ennistymon, Co. Clare, to Thomas and Catherine (Griffy) Jackson. He grew up in Newbridge, Co. Kildare, and graduated St Joseph’s Academy. He served in the US Army from ‘57-’63 and earned a BBA from Manhattan College. He worked for 30 yrs for IBM and was a longtime member of St Eugene's Church, Yonkers, NY.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Bernard Jackson of Dublin. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeannie Jackson, a native of Donegal Town; 3 children, Maureen, Tom and Kevin; 2 siblings, Kieran Jackson of Newbridge, Co. Kildare, and Marion MacEneaney of Drogheda, Co. Louth; and 7 grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Kalas Funeral Home, Edgewater, Maryland on Sunday, 1/7 from 2-5 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Crofton, on Monday, 1/8 at 11 am.

Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org/donate). A guestbook is available at www.KalasFuneralHomes.com.

Rose Howarth (nee McHugh) Bournemouth England and formerly Roscor Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Rose Howarth (nee McHugh) Bournemouth England and formerly Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, sister of Patsy McHugh Roscor. Remains arriving at Saint John the Baptist church Toura on Sunday Morning for 10am Mass followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Patsy McCauley funeral director on 077-032-10437.