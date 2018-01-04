Speculation that US President Donald Trump may attend Irish Golf Open in Donegal

US President Donald Trump has been backed at 33/1 to attend the Irish Open Golf in Donegal in July.

The 2018 tournament will be hosted by the Rory McIlroy Foundation. McIlroy famously received criticism and was forced to defend himself for playing a round of golf with the US President at the Trump International in Florida last February.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “A recent poll told us that the Irish public wouldn’t be doing cartwheels over a state visit from Trump but we’ll be keeping an eye out in case a golf trip materialises after a couple of recent bet requests from Donegal, where his one-time playing partner Rory McIlroy hosts the Irish Open at Ballyliffin in July.”

While a recent poll suggested a state visit from Trump would be unpopular with the Irish public, the golf trip to the famous Ballyliffin course could be on the cards according to recent bet requests from Donegal.