Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, January 4th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Jimmy Begley, Shannagh, Fanad
- Tony Mc Donagh, Main Street, Dunkineely
- Christina Delaney, formerly Sweeney, of Sweeney’s Hotel, Dungloe
- Liam McGirr, Hemel Hempstead, England
The death has taken place of Jimmy Begley, Shannagh, Fanad. Beloved husband of Mary Rose, and loving father of Sean, Rosaleen, Bridgenna (Mc Fadden), Con, Finn
Reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty for requiem Mass at
Donations in lieu of flowers to Surgical 1, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of Mc Ateer Funeral Directors or any family member.
The death has taken place of Tony Mc Donagh, Main Street, Dunkineely.
Peacefully at Letterkenny Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Friday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at the Church of St. Joseph and Conal, Bruckless for
Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at
The death has occurred
Her remains are reposing at her late residence 7 Naomh Anna, Chapel Road.
Funeral Mass on Saturday, 6th January at
Family time only from
The death has occurred of Liam McGirr, in Hemel Hempstead, England. Brother of the late Patsy McGirr, Ballykillone, Donegal Town. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 19th in Our Lady Queen Of All Creation Church, Hemel Hempstead, England.
