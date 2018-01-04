Taoiseach says motorway between Dublin and Donegal is a priority

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said a motorway between Dublin and Donegal is a priority.

The taoiseach said he will prioritise the motorway from Dublin to Donegal via Derry as part of his intentions to focus much of the nation’s infrastructure spend on the North and the “all-Ireland economy”.

“There will be a big focus on regional development, making sure all parts of the country share in the economic recovery and that there is more employment in all parts of the country particularly in the regions furthest from the east coast.

“There will also be a focus on the North and the All-Island economy, improving infrastructure over the next ten years, building a motorway to connect Dublin and the border counties to Derry and Letterkenny and also examining the Dublin to Belfast rail line.”

He also said the government will invest €100billion in broadband provision.

“Our target is to have 75 per cent of homes in the country connected to high-speed broadband by the end of 2018. We are currently at about 60 per cent now.

“In January we will publish the ten-year capital plan and that will be adding up to €100 billion investment or more, that’s State investments and semi-state investment.

“What it’s all about is ensuring our economy has the capacity to grow because we will be up against very obvious constraints in terms of the country’s ability to grow economically.

“It will also mean much-needed investment in public services that have been neglected in years gone by.

“It has to be about things like economic infrastructure, investing in public transport, education and higher education, housing and health reform, particularly in areas like ICT which I think, could be the real game changer.”