Weather in Donegal - Thursday, January 4th

Wintry weather dominates

Today will see fresh and blustery westerly winds this morning with rain, falling as sleet over higher ground.

The threat of damaging gusts continues, especially in coastal areas and coastal flooding also. Rain will clear to showers later, sunny spells will develop and winds will moderate. Highest temperatures 6 to 9 degrees.

Cold tonight with scattered showers, possibly a few wintry falls over higher ground. Overnight lows of 1 or 2 degrees, with a slight ground frost in places.

Tomorrow will be cold with some persistent rain or sleet in places in the early morning. Otherwise, bright with occasional heavy showers and some wintry falls on higher ground . Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with moderate west to southwest winds.