DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, January 4th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Christina Delaney, formerly Christina Sweeney of Sweeney’s Hotel, Dungloe
- Jim
- William Frank McElhinney, Manorcunningham
- Billy Doherty, Dreenan, Ballybofey
- Ita McElhinney, Fairhill, Dungloe, formerly Mountcharles
- Brighid Whyte (née Mc Loone) Dundalk, and formerly Cleengort, Glenties
- Sammy Gallagher, Strabane and formerly of Meenloughter, Killygordon
- Liam McGirr, Hemel Hempstead, England.
The death has occurred
Her remains are reposing at her late residence 7 Naomh Anna, Chapel Road.
Funeral Mass on Saturday, 6th January at
Family time only from
The death has occurred
His remains are reposing at Knockglass.
Viewing from
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu of flowers to the Chest Heart and Stroke Association or Irish Heart Foundation.
William Frank McElhinney, Manorcunningham
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Frank McElhinney, Manorcunningham.
Reposing at the residence of his nephew Trevor McElhinney, Ray, Manorcunningham.
Funeral from there at 1.20pm today, Thursday for
Billy Doherty, Brook Cottage, Dreenan, Ballybofey
The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Billy Doherty, Brook Cottage, Dreenan, Ballybofey.
His remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral from there today, Thursday, at 10.30am to St. Mary’s, Sessiaghoneill for
Family time before the funeral on Thursday morning.
Family flowers only
Ita McElhinney (nee Kyle), Fairhill, Dungloe, formerly Mountcharles
The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ita McElhinney (nee Kyle), Fairhill, Dungloe, formerly of Mountcharles.
Funeral at St
Brighid Whyte (née Mc Loone) Dundalk, and formerly Cleengort, Glenties
The death occurred on Sunday of Brighid Whyte (née Mc Loone) Whitemill, Faughart, Dundalk, and formerly Cleengort, Glenties.
She died peacefully in the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Paddy and cherished mother of John, Dara, Eunan, Enda
Her remains are reposing at her residence at Whitemill Faughart.
Removal this morning, Thursday, driving to Saint Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at
Sammy Gallagher, 17 Ardnalee Park, Strabane and formerly of Meenloughter, Killygordon
The death took place on Monday at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry, of Sammy Gallagher, 17 Ardnalee Park, Strabane and formerly of Meenloughter, Killygordon.
Beloved husband of Yvonne, much loved
Remains are reposing at his home.
Funeral leaving his home today, Thursday, at 9.20am, going to St Mary’s Church, Melmount, Strabane for funeral Mass at
Interment
Family time please from
Liam McGirr, Hemel Hempstead, England
The death has occurred of Liam McGirr, in Hemel Hempstead, England. Brother of the late Patsy McGirr, Ballykillone, Donegal Town. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 19th in Our Lady Queen Of All Creation Church, Hemel Hempstead, England.
