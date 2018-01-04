Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, January 4th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Christina Delaney, formerly Christina Sweeney of Sweeney’s Hotel, Dungloe



- Jim Colhoun , formerly of Kildrum, Carrigans.



- William Frank McElhinney, Manorcunningham



- Billy Doherty, Dreenan, Ballybofey



- Ita McElhinney, Fairhill, Dungloe, formerly Mountcharles



- Brighid Whyte (née Mc Loone) Dundalk, and formerly Cleengort, Glenties



- Sammy Gallagher, Strabane and formerly of Meenloughter, Killygordon



- Liam McGirr, Hemel Hempstead, England.



Christina Delaney, formerly Christina Sweeney of Sweeney’s Hotel, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy of Christina Delaney, formerly Christina Sweeney of Sweeney’s Hotel, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence 7 Naomh Anna, Chapel Road.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, 6th January at 10am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family time only from 10pm to 11am and also private on the morning of the funeral.



Jim Colhoun , formerly of Kildrum, Carrigans

The death has occurred in Belfast City Hospital of Jim Colhoun , formerly of Kildrum, Carrigans.

His remains are reposing at Knockglass.

Viewing from 1pm today, Thursday, 4th January with removal on Friday, to Malin Presbyterian Church, Malin for funeral at 1.30pm, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu of flowers to the Chest Heart and Stroke Association or Irish Heart Foundation.



William Frank McElhinney, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Frank McElhinney, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at the residence of his nephew Trevor McElhinney, Ray, Manorcunningham.

Funeral from there at 1.20pm today, Thursday for 2pm Service in Ray Presbyterian Church followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Billy Doherty, Brook Cottage, Dreenan, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Billy Doherty, Brook Cottage, Dreenan, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral from there today, Thursday, at 10.30am to St. Mary’s, Sessiaghoneill for 11am requiem Mass followed by cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

Family time before the funeral on Thursday morning.

Family flowers only please .

Ita McElhinney (nee Kyle), Fairhill, Dungloe, formerly Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ita McElhinney (nee Kyle), Fairhill, Dungloe, formerly of Mountcharles.

Funeral at St Crona’s Church, Dungloe, today, Thursday, after 11am Mass. Burial in Lettermacaward New Cemetery.

Brighid Whyte (née Mc Loone) Dundalk, and formerly Cleengort, Glenties

The death occurred on Sunday of Brighid Whyte (née Mc Loone) Whitemill, Faughart, Dundalk, and formerly Cleengort, Glenties.

She died peacefully in the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Paddy and cherished mother of John, Dara, Eunan, Enda and Pádraic.

Her remains are reposing at her residence at Whitemill Faughart.

Removal this morning, Thursday, driving to Saint Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am , followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

Sammy Gallagher, 17 Ardnalee Park, Strabane and formerly of Meenloughter, Killygordon



The death took place on Monday at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry, of Sammy Gallagher, 17 Ardnalee Park, Strabane and formerly of Meenloughter, Killygordon.

Beloved husband of Yvonne, much loved father of Laura, Emma, Stephen and Abbie, and brother of Michael.

Remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home today, Thursday, at 9.20am, going to St Mary’s Church, Melmount, Strabane for funeral Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am .

Liam McGirr, Hemel Hempstead, England



The death has occurred of Liam McGirr, in Hemel Hempstead, England. Brother of the late Patsy McGirr, Ballykillone, Donegal Town. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 19th in Our Lady Queen Of All Creation Church, Hemel Hempstead, England.



