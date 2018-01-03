Donegal's Dr. McKenna Cup game against Queen's goes ahead in Ballybofey

The Donegal v Queen's Dr. McKenna Cup game in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, this evening goes ahead as planned.

The Donegal Co. Board issued a press release as follows:

Following a pitch inspection this morning and a further one by the County Chairperson & Club Chairperson at lunchtime, The Donegal V Queens University game goes ahead at 8pm this evening in MacCumhaill Park as planned.

