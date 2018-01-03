NEWS
Letterkenny sees major improvement in national litter survey
The town came in fifteeth position in the ranking of 40 towns and cities
Letterkenny has seen an improvement in the latest survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (Ibal).
The survey shows Letterkenny is again Clean to European Norms.
The town came in
Ennis, Roscommon and last year’s winner Kildare vying for the title of Ireland’s cleanest town, to be announced by Minister Denis Naughten at midday today in the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin*.
The Taisce report stated: “This survey was more evidence of improvement in Letterkenny. There were no heavily littered sites and the top ranking ones included ETB / Adult Education and Training Centre; St. Eunan’s Cathedral and Car Park and nGrianán Theatre – these sites didn’t just score well with regard to litter but were generally well presented and maintained. The Court House just missed getting the top litter grade – with a little extra effort this could easily be attained. The same applied to Upper Main Street which was very well presented.”
Waterford was again the country’s cleanest city, while Tallaght, previously a litter blackspot, climbed to fifth in the rankings and was deemed “Cleaner than European Norms”. Castlebar and Portlaoise progressed strongly in the rankings, but Navan and Carlow both fell to “moderately littered”.
Once again, the roads leading in from Dublin Airport were exceptionally clean, but in
According to the survey, 2017 saw falls in the prevalence of fast food wrappers, plastic bottles
