Letterkenny sees major improvement in national litter survey

Letterkenny has seen an improvement in the latest survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (Ibal).

The survey shows Letterkenny is again Clean to European Norms.

The town came in fifteeth position in the ranking of 40 towns and cities, up ten places on the previous survey.

Ennis, Roscommon and last year’s winner Kildare vying for the title of Ireland’s cleanest town, to be announced by Minister Denis Naughten at midday today in the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin*.

The Taisce report stated: “This survey was more evidence of improvement in Letterkenny. There were no heavily littered sites and the top ranking ones included ETB / Adult Education and Training Centre; St. Eunan’s Cathedral and Car Park and nGrianán Theatre – these sites didn’t just score well with regard to litter but were generally well presented and maintained. The Court House just missed getting the top litter grade – with a little extra effort this could easily be attained. The same applied to Upper Main Street which was very well presented.”

An Taisce surveyed 25 towns and 15 city areas on behalf of IBAL. Of these, none was judged to be a litter blackspot, and only one, Galvone in Limerick, was designated as “seriously littered”. 88% of towns were deemed clean, a slight improvement on the previous year, with 40% adjudged to be cleaner than the European average. In contrast, city areas occupied 6 of the bottom 7 places in the rankings.

Waterford was again the country’s cleanest city, while Tallaght, previously a litter blackspot, climbed to fifth in the rankings and was deemed “Cleaner than European Norms”. Castlebar and Portlaoise progressed strongly in the rankings, but Navan and Carlow both fell to “moderately littered”.

Once again, the roads leading in from Dublin Airport were exceptionally clean, but in general the survey found an increase in litter levels along roads connecting towns, with the majority “moderately littered”, among them the Sligo-Letterkenny road.