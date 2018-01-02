€55,000 funding to Donegal for Storm Ophelia clean up

Donegal County Council has been given €55,000 of funding by the government for the cost of dealing with Storm Ophelia which struck the country in October.

The funding is on top of €1.76m from the Department of Housing Planning and Local Government to offset the cost of dealing with the severe flooding in Inishowen last August.

The total cost of damage caused to the roads network in Inishowen is €15.3m.

Over €7m has been given to local authorities across the country relating to response and clean up activities associated with Ex-Hurricane Ophelia.