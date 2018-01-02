NEWS
Donegal car sales drop by 16 per cent
The impact of Brexit on euro/sterling exchange rates has been blamed for the fall
The number of new car registrations in the county has fallen.
The number of new cars sold in Donegal has dropped by almost 600 in the last year.
According to official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (Simi), the number of new car registrations in the county fell by 16.46
Only two counties - Mayo and Offaly - saw bigger drops in car sales last year. Nationally the total new car registrations for the year saw a 10
Simi has blamed the impact of Brexit on euro/sterling exchange rates for the fall.
Although new commercial vehicle registrations showed an increase for both light and heavy Commercial Vehicles during the final month of the year, with very low volumes in December, this did not impact on the overall trend for the full year.
Commenting on the figures SIMI Director General Alan Nolan said: “2017 was a very challenging year for the Motor Industry, mainly due to the impact of Brexit on Euro/Sterling exchange rates. Without
