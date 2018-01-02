Donegal car sales drop by 16 per cent

The number of new cars sold in Donegal has dropped by almost 600 in the last year.

According to official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (Simi), the number of new car registrations in the county fell by 16.46 per cent from 2016 to 2017. Last year 2,943 new cars were registered compared to 3,523 in 2016.

Only two counties - Mayo and Offaly - saw bigger drops in car sales last year. Nationally the total new car registrations for the year saw a 10 per cent drop, down from 146,649 in 2016 to 131,356.

Simi has blamed the impact of Brexit on euro/sterling exchange rates for the fall.

Although new commercial vehicle registrations showed an increase for both light and heavy Commercial Vehicles during the final month of the year, with very low volumes in December, this did not impact on the overall trend for the full year.