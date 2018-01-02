NEWS

Donegal car sales drop by 16 per cent

The impact of Brexit on euro/sterling exchange rates has been blamed for the fall

The number of new car registrations in the county has fallen.

The number of new cars sold in Donegal has dropped by almost 600 in the last year.

According to official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (Simi), the number of new car registrations in the county fell by 16.46 per cent from 2016 to 2017. Last year 2,943 new cars were registered compared to 3,523 in 2016.

Only two counties - Mayo and Offaly - saw bigger drops in car sales last year. Nationally the total new car registrations for the year saw a 10 per cent drop, down from 146,649 in 2016 to 131,356.

Simi has blamed the impact of Brexit on euro/sterling exchange rates for the fall.

Although new commercial vehicle registrations showed an increase for both light and heavy Commercial Vehicles during the final month of the year, with very low volumes in December, this did not impact on the overall trend for the full year.

Commenting on the figures SIMI Director General Alan Nolan said: “2017 was a very challenging year for the Motor Industry, mainly due to the impact of Brexit on Euro/Sterling exchange rates. Without Brexit we would have anticipated a reasonable level of growth in the market but in the aftermath of the UK Brexit vote we had modified our projection to 132,000 and that prediction turned out to be very accurate with the car market finishing at 131,356. This number is still better than most recent years and produced reasonable volumes across all vehicle sales sectors.”