Heavy rain warning for Donegal



A warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for Donegal this afternoon.

Met Éireann has issued the status yellow warning for Donegal and all of Connacht.

Weather forecasters are warning of thundery downpours in places this afternoon and early evening with falls of 20 to 25 mm in some parts.

The warning was issued at noon today and is in place from 2pm today until 9pm .

Met Éireann had already issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal as Storm Eleanor hits Ireland.

A status orange wind warning is in place for Munster, Leinster and south Galway.

The rest of the country is subject to a status yellow warning.

Met Éireann is warning that southwest to west winds of mean speeds of 55 to 65 km/h, gusting 90 to 110 km/h, will develop later this afternoon and this evening and will continue overnight and through into Wednesday.