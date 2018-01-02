WEATHER WATCH

Wind warning for Donegal as Storm Eleanor hits Ireland

Staff Reporter

Wind Warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick

A  status yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal as Storm Eleanor hits Ireland.

A status orange wind warning is in place for Munster, Leinster and south Galway.

The rest of the country is subject to a status yellow warning.

Met Éireann is warning that southwest to west winds of mean speeds of 55 to 65 km/h, gusting 90 to 110 km/h., will develop later this afternoon and this evening and will continue overnight and through into Wednesday.

The warning was issued at 5am this morning and is in place from 4pm today until 9pm on Wednesday.