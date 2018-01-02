Wind warning for Donegal as Storm Eleanor hits Ireland

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal as Storm Eleanor hits Ireland.

A status orange wind warning is in place for Munster, Leinster and south Galway.

The rest of the country is subject to a status yellow warning.

Met Éireann is warning that southwest to west winds of mean speeds of 55 to 65 km/h, gusting 90 to 110 km/h., will develop later this afternoon and this evening and will continue overnight and through into Wednesday.