Weather in Donegal - Tuesday, January 2nd

Blustery this morning with outbreaks of rain, locally heavy, clearing to sunny spells and scattered showers.

Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly and moderate away from the west coast. However; further outbreaks of heavy and locally thundery rain will spread from the Atlantic during the afternoon bringing some spot flooding.

Outbreaks of rain will give way to clear spells and frequent heavy showers this evening or early tonight and winds will become fresh to strong and gusty westerly. Some of the showers will be thundery. Gale or strong gale force winds may affect the southeast of the province for a time during the evening. Lows of 2 to 5 Celsius.

Windy on Wednesday with bright or sunny spells and further heavy showers. Some will be thundery and prolonged but the showers will become more isolated showers during the evening. High of 6 to 9 Celsius in mostly strong and gusty westerly winds. Winds will reach gale force at times near the west coast but will ease somewhat everywhere towards evening.