There's a charity swim at the middle of this rainbow in Donegal!

Earlier today brave souls hit the freezing waters of the Donegal Atlantic at beaches and piers across Donegal, from Culdaff to Mountcharles, for the traditional New Year's Day swims and in doing so raised much needed funds for local charities.

This amazing image of two rainbows framing those who participated in the Culdaff Charity Swim was taken by John Brocklebank, visiting from Dublin.

Thanks to Mark Luzby who sent us John's photo.

