Las Vegas in the Hills of Donegal as Four Masters go for a different approach for annual gathering

Shane McGowan may have been singing about “Fairytales in New York”, Bob Dylan was blowing in the wind but the Four Masters GAA Club in Donegal celebrated their year on Saturday night last by bringing Las Vegas to the Hills of Donegal.

Rather than going down the traditional dinner dance route the club decided to try something totally different and brought a complete casino to Dom’s Pier 1.

Chairperson of the club, Deborah Lacey told the Democrat, “We took a bit of a gamble, pardon the pun and in spite of all the weather predictions, we had a great crowd, it was a great success.

“We decided no speeches, no sitting down all night - let everybody get out and mingle and have a good time and they did!”

Presentations were also made to various players and club members as follows.

Senior Player of the Year, Ryan O’Donnell;

Senior Ladies Player of the Year, Rachel Crawford;

U-21 Player of the Year; Jamie Crawford;

Reserve Player of the Year, Joe Sheerin;

Most improved lady player, Beibhín Reid;

Club Person of the Year, Cathal McGonagle.



Special Awards:

A replica of the Sam Maguire to Karl Lacey on his retirement from intercounty football for his services and dedication to both club and county

Sean Dunnion for his services to the county board at a very exciting time in Donegal football

Robert Duncan for his great services to the club ensuring that Tir Chonaill Park is always in top class condition.