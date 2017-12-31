241 customers without power in Donegal

ESB Networks are reporting that there was was minimal impact on the electricity network as Storm Dylan passed overnight.

ESB Networks restored supply to approximately 6,700 customers in the west and north west during that 9 hour period.

As at 8am this morning, 800 customers remain without supply, 241 of those in Donegal - in Creeslough where 14 customers are impacted and in north Inishowen where 227 customers are without power.

ESB Networks crews continue to work to restore supply to these customers as quickly as possible. According to the ESB Networks powercheck monitor these customers can expect to have power restored at 1pm and 3pm respectively today.