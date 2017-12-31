Worst of it over but Status Yellow warning remains for Donegal

A status yellow wind warning remains in place for County Donegal until 11am but it looks like the county escaped with no reports of any major damage caused by last night's very strong winds.

Gardaí at Milford, Buncrana, Glenties/Ballyshannon and Letterkeny all reported no major issues at all arising from the storm.

Met Éireann says: "Some very strong winds with mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 110 km/h are expected."

Gusts of almost 120km/h were recorded overnight at Mace Head in Connemara, with speeds of 111km/h clocked in Newport, Co Mayo.

POWER OUTAGES IN DONEGAL

ESB Networks are reporting that there are 227 homes without power in Dunaff in North Inishowen and 14 outside Creeslough. They expect power to be restored by 1pm today in Creeslough and 3pm in Inishowen.