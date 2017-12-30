NEWS
LIVE: Track the progress of Storm Dylan as it approaches Donegal
Track the progress of Storm Dylan.
Storm Dylan is set to hit the West and North West of Ireland this evening. Keep an eye on the storm's progress via this live storm tracker link:
UPDATE: Saturday, December 30, 2017
Tonight and Sunday morning storm Dylan will track northeastwards close to Connacht and Ulster coasts. The biggest impact from the storm will be in western, north western and northern counties with west to southwest winds reaching mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 125 km/h. High seas along the west coast too with the risk of coastal flooding.
A Status Orange warning remains in place from 9pm on Saturday, December 30 until 12pm Sunday, December 31.
Stay safe everyone!
The forecast track of Storm Dylan.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 30, 2017
Get the latest warning updates here:https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9#StormDylan pic.twitter.com/FVxhsHtwkV
