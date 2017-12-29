Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, December 29th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Denise Freeburn (nee Achison) Tullymore, Ardara

- Jack Hannigan, Stranorlar

- Sean Heraghty, Glasgow and Falcarragh

- Hugo McDyre, Main Street, Glenties.

- Margaret Wasson, nee Hegarty, The Glebe, Letterkenny

- Jim Irwin, Aughnish, Ramelton

- Angela Ferry (nee Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny

- Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany

Denise Freeburn (nee Achison) Tullymore, Ardara

The death has taken place at The Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Denise Freeburn (nee Achison) Tullymore, Ardara. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Robert, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield this evening from 4pm to 9pm and tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm with removal at 6pm to St. Conal's Parish Church, Ardara.

Funeral Service on Sunday afternoon at 2pm with committal afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Jack Hannigan, Stranorlar

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jack Hannigan, Main Street, Stranorlar. Dearly loved father of Noeleen, Antoinette, John and the late Pat, much loved brother of the late Bridie, Jim, Paddy, Maureen and Cathal. Deeply regretted by his daughters, son, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his home today Friday from 4pm until rosary at 10pm , and on Saturday, from 11am until rosary at 10pm . Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 10.40am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. No flowers please . Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Sean Heraghty, Glasgow and Falcarragh

The tragic death has taken place of Sean Heraghty, Glasgow & Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his Aunt Maureen and Pat Kelly’s house at Main Street, Falcarragh.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm in St. Finnian’s Chruch, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am .

House private on the morning of the funeral family & friends welcome.

Hugo McDyre, Main Street, Glenties

The death has occurred of Hugo McDyre, Main Street, Glenties.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Saturday morning, 30th December, to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am .

Margaret Wasson, nee Hegarty, The Glebe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Margaret Wasson, nee Hegarty, The Glebe, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from her late residence at 1:20pm on Saturday 30th December for 2 o’clock funeral service in Trinity Presbyterian Church, Letterkenny followed by burial in Gortlee Graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm – 11am & on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Donegal Hospice.

Jim Irwin, Aughnish, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Jim Irwin, Aughnish, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by his wife Vivian, daughter Irene, sons John, Norman and Noel, (predeceased by his son, David), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Margaret, brother-in-law Bill, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at his home. Funeral Service on Saturday, December 30th, at 1pm in Ramelton Presbyterian Church, Burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery. Family times from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please . Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Angela Ferry (nee Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at St. James Hospital in Dublin of Angela Ferry (née Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny.

Angela’s remains will repose at her residence in Lisnennan from 10am to 10pm on Thursday, 28th of December and on Friday, December 29th from 10am to 10pm .

House private on morning of the funeral.

Funeral from residence at 10am on Saturday to The Church of the Irish Martyrs Ballyraine, Letterkenny for requiem Mass at 10.30am and interment in Conwal cemetery.

Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at his home of Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, 30th December at 10.30am, going to St. Mary’s Church Clonmany for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member, or Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

