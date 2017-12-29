DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, December 29th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Denise Freeburn (nee Achison) Tullymore, Ardara
- Jack Hannigan, Stranorlar
- Sean Heraghty, Glasgow and Falcarragh
- Hugo McDyre, Main Street, Glenties.
- Margaret Wasson, nee Hegarty, The Glebe, Letterkenny
- Jim Irwin, Aughnish, Ramelton
- Angela Ferry (nee Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny
- Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany
Denise Freeburn (nee Achison) Tullymore, Ardara
The death has taken place at The Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Denise Freeburn (nee Achison) Tullymore, Ardara. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Robert, brothers, sisters, relatives
Reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield this evening from
Funeral Service on Sunday afternoon at
Jack Hannigan, Stranorlar
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jack Hannigan, Main Street, Stranorlar. Dearly loved
Remains
Interment
Sean Heraghty, Glasgow and Falcarragh
The tragic death has taken place of Sean Heraghty, Glasgow & Falcarragh.
Remains
Funeral Mass on Saturday at
Family time from
House private on the morning of the funeral family & friends welcome.
Hugo McDyre, Main Street, Glenties
The death has occurred of Hugo McDyre, Main Street, Glenties.
Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Saturday morning, 30th December, to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for
Margaret Wasson, nee Hegarty, The Glebe, Letterkenny
The death has taken place
Removal from her late residence at
Family time please from
Family flowers only
Jim Irwin, Aughnish, Ramelton
The death has occurred of Jim Irwin, Aughnish, Ramelton.
Deeply regretted by his wife Vivian, daughter Irene, sons John, Norman and Noel, (predeceased by his son, David), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Margaret, brother-in-law Bill, relatives
Remains
Angela Ferry (nee Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny
The death has taken place at St. James Hospital in Dublin of Angela Ferry (née Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny.
Angela’s remains will repose at her residence in Lisnennan from
House private on
Funeral from residence at
Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany
The death has taken place at his home of Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany.
His remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, 30th December at 10.30am, going to St. Mary’s Church Clonmany for
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member, or Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany.
