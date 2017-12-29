The weather in Donegal- Friday, December 29th

The forecast today is for outbreaks of rain, sleet and hill snow for a time at first this morning.

A clearance to showers will follow. Highs of 3 to 6 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be light to start, later increasing from the west.

Showers will die out tonight and it will be dry this evening and at first tonight with frost forming. Lows of 0 or 1 will occur early in the night.

Outbreaks of rain, sleet, and snow will soon spread from the southwest accompanied by freshening southerly winds. There will be a clearance to showers by morning and winds will become westerly and increase.

Tomorrow will be a bright and blustery day with showers, scattered at first, but becoming isolated in the afternoon. Winds easing through the afternoon also. Highs of 6 to 8 degrees.