Heavy overnight snowfall in Donegal

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning and a Status Orange warning as Storm Dylan approaches Ireland bringing wind speeds of 60 to 80 k/p/h.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Westmeath,Meath and Connacht.

The warning was issued at 9am this morning and will remain in place until 6am on Sunday, December 31.

It is being forecase that the biggest impact will be felt along Ulster and Connacht.

Met Eireann forecast the storm will reach Ireland on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, there has been snowfall in some parts of the county leaving potentially treacherous driving conditions on back roads.

There was heavy snowfall especially in the north of the county in the early hours of this morning.

Donegal County Council has been gritting and clearing roads since 6am .

There are no major problems reported on main roads but gardaí urging caution on side roads.

Roads on high ground, such as Meenaroy and Barnesmore Gap, saw heavy falls of snow.

There have been reports of some treacherous roads around Letterkenny in the early hours.

AA Roadwatch is reporting the Frosses to Glenties road is blocked between Frosses and Kilraine due to a jackknifed truck. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.