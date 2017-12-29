DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, December 29th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Denise Freeburn (nee Achison) Tullymore, Ardara
- Jack Hannigan, Stranorlar
- Sean Heraghty, Glasgow and Falcarragh
- Hugo McDyre, Main Street, Glenties.
- Michael Boyle,
- Margaret Wasson, nee Hegarty, The Glebe, Letterkenny
- Jim Irwin, Aughnish, Ramelton
- Hannah Gibbons (née McGavigan), Letterkenny
-Breege Lennon (née McGovern)
- Angela Ferry (nee Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny
- Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany
- Eamon Coyle, Burnside, Glenvar
Denise Freeburn (nee Achison) Tullymore, Ardara
The death has taken place at The Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Denise Freeburn (nee Achison) Tullymore, Ardara. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Robert, brothers, sisters, relatives
Reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield this evening from
Funeral Service on Sunday afternoon at
Jack Hannigan, Stranorlar
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jack Hannigan, Main Street, Stranorlar. Dearly loved
Remains
Interment
Sean Heraghty, Glasgow and Falcarragh
The tragic death has taken place of Sean Heraghty, Glasgow & Falcarragh.
Remains
Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.
Family time from
House private on the morning of the funeral except for family & friends.
Hugo McDyre, Main Street, Glenties
The death has occurred of Hugo McDyre, Main Street, Glenties.
Reposing at his late residence today, Thursday, 28th December, from
Michael Boyle, Kilcar
The death has occurred of Michael Boyle,
Removal from Killybegs Community Hospital today, Thursday, 28th December, at 3.30pm to arrive at St. Cartha's Church, Kilcar at
Funeral Mass on Friday, 29th December, at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilcar Cemetery.
Margaret Wasson, nee Hegarty, The Glebe, Letterkenny
The death has taken place
Remains will be reposing at her late residence The Glebe from
Removal from her late residence at
Family time please from
Family flowers only
Jim Irwin, Aughnish, Ramelton
The death has occurred of Jim Irwin, Aughnish, Ramelton.
Deeply regretted by his wife Vivian, daughter Irene, sons John, Norman and Noel, (predeceased by his son, David), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Margaret, brother-in-law Bill, relatives
Remains
Hannah Gibbons (née McGavigan), Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Hannah Gibbons (née McGavigan), Montini House, College Farm Road, Glencar, Letterkenny, Lifford. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Packie), loving mother of Billy, Danny, Poraig, Míchael, Colm and Helen Kelley, brother Billy McGavigan (Lifford), sister Lila Crossan (Strabane), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren,
Hannah’s remains are reposing at her late residence, Montini House, College Farm Road. Funeral from there on Friday going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Eunan’s Nursing Home, Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.
Family time please from
Breege Lennon (née McGovern), Donegal
The death has taken place of Breege Lennon (née McGovern)
Beloved wife of Mathew and adored mother of Lorna, Jim, Annette, and, Niav. Greatly loved and sorely missed by husband, children and cherished grandchildren, Jamie, Marcus, Eleonore, Laura, Emma and Alicia, sons-in-law Vincent Dartigues and Philip Smith, her sisters-in-law Anne and Carmel, brother-in-law Eamonn, nieces, nephews, extended family
Requiem Mass in St. John The Baptist Church, Blackrock, Co.Dublin on Friday 29th December at 11:00 a.m with burial
Angela Ferry (nee Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny
The death has taken place at St. James Hospital in Dublin of Angela Ferry (née Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny.
Angela’s remains will repose at her residence in Lisnennan from
House private on
Funeral from residence at
Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany
The death has taken place at his home of Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany.
His remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, 30th December at 10.30am, going to St. Mary’s Church Clonmany for
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member, or Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany.
Eamon Coyle, Burnside, Glenvar
The death has taken place of Eamon Coyle, Burnside, Glenvar.
Reposing at his late residence. Rosary Wednesday and Thursday night at
Requiem Mass on Friday at
Interment
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on