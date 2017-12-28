Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, December 28th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Sean Heraghty, Glasgow and Falcarragh

The tragic death has taken place of Sean Heraghty, Glasgow & Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his Aunt Maureen and Pat Kelly’s house at Main Street, Falcarragh from 6pm this evening Thursday 28th December.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time from 11pm to 10am .

House private on the morning of the funeral except for family & friends.

Hugo McDyre, Main Street, Glenties

The death has occurred of Hugo McDyre, Main Street, Glenties.

Reposing at his late residence today, Thursday, 28th December, from 3pm . Removal on Saturday morning, 30th December, to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am .

Michael Boyle, Umiskin , Kilcar

The death has occurred of Michael Boyle, Umiskin , Kilcar

Removal from Killybegs Community Hospital today, Thursday, 28th December, at 3.30pm to arrive at St. Cartha's Church, Kilcar at 4pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday, 29th December, at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilcar Cemetery.

Margaret Wasson, nee Hegarty, The Glebe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Margaret Wasson, nee Hegarty, The Glebe, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence The Glebe from 2pm this afternoon Thursday, 28th December.

Removal from her late residence at 1:20pm on Saturday 30th December for 2 o’clock funeral service in Trinity Presbyterian Church, Letterkenny followed by burial in Gortlee Graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm – 11am & on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Donegal Hospice.

Jim Irwin, Aughnish, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Jim Irwin, Aughnish, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by his wife Vivian, daughter Irene, sons John, Norman and Noel, (predeceased by his son, David), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Margaret, brother-in-law Bill, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at his home from 3pm today, Thursday, December 28th. Funeral Service on Saturday, December 30th, at 1pm in Ramelton Presbyterian Church, Burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery. Family times from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please . Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Hannah Gibbons (née McGavigan), Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Hannah Gibbons (née McGavigan), Montini House, College Farm Road, Glencar, Letterkenny, Lifford. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Packie), loving mother of Billy, Danny, Poraig, Míchael, Colm and Helen Kelley, brother Billy McGavigan (Lifford), sister Lila Crossan (Strabane), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives , neighbours and friends.

Hannah’s remains are reposing at her late residence, Montini House, College Farm Road. Funeral from there on Friday going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot, New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Eunan’s Nursing Home, Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am , and on the morning of the funeral.

Breege Lennon (née McGovern), Donegal

The death has taken place of Breege Lennon (née McGovern) ,Donegal

Beloved wife of Mathew and adored mother of Lorna, Jim, Annette, and, Niav. Greatly loved and sorely missed by husband, children and cherished grandchildren, Jamie, Marcus, Eleonore, Laura, Emma and Alicia, sons-in-law Vincent Dartigues and Philip Smith, her sisters-in-law Anne and Carmel, brother-in-law Eamonn, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass in St. John The Baptist Church, Blackrock, Co.Dublin on Friday 29th December at 11:00 a.m with burial afterwards in St. Mullins Cemetery , Co . Carlow. Family flowers only please .

Angela Ferry (nee Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at St. James Hospital in Dublin of Angela Ferry (née Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny.

Angela’s remains will repose at her residence in Lisnennan from 10am to 10pm on Thursday, 28th of December and on Friday, December 29th from 10am to 10pm .

House private on morning of the funeral.

Funeral from residence at 10am on Saturday to The Church of the Irish Martyrs Ballyraine, Letterkenny for requiem Mass at 10.30am and interment in Conwal cemetery.

Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at his home of Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, 30th December at 10.30am, going to St. Mary’s Church Clonmany for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member, or Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Eamon Coyle, Burnside, Glenvar

The death has taken place of Eamon Coyle, Burnside, Glenvar.

Reposing at his late residence. Rosary Wednesday and Thursday night at 9pm . Family time from 11pm to11am .

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.