Weather warnings for snow, frost, and ice have been issued for Donegal.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for snow accumulations of less than 2 cm this evening and tonight from 4pm until 9am tomorrow morning. The warning is for Donegal and 17 other counties.

A warning has also been issued for frost and icy conditions for Donegal, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan. The status yellow warning is in place form 3pm today for 12 hours.