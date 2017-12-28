NEWS
Twenty patients waiting for admission at north-west hospitals
There were 20 patients waiting for admission at the north-west’s two main hospitals this morning.
According to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (
The Trolley and Ward Watch figures show there were four patients waiting on trolleys and six waiting
There was a total of 347 people waiting on a bed at hospitals across the country this morning.
The highest number was at University Hospital Limerick which had 35 patients waiting for admission.
