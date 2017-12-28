Twenty patients waiting for admission at north-west hospitals

There were 20 patients waiting for admission at the north-west’s two main hospitals this morning.

According to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation ( INMO) there were ten patients waiting for admission at Letterkenny University Hospital and another ten waiting at Sligo University Hospital.

The Trolley and Ward Watch figures show there were four patients waiting on trolleys and six waiting on wards at Letterkenny and ten waiting on trolleys at Sligo.

There was a total of 347 people waiting on a bed at hospitals across the country this morning.

The highest number was at University Hospital Limerick which had 35 patients waiting for admission.