Man killed in fatal road crash named as Scottish native with close relatives in Donegal

The pedestrian killed near Dunfanaghy in the early hours of yesterday morning has been named locally as Sean Heraghty, a Scottish native who had close ties to Donegal.

Mr Heraghty (26) was killed when he was struck by a car at Sandhill, Dunfanaghy at around 4.15am on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the quantity surveyor from Glasgow was on a family holiday over the Christmas period. He was walking from Dunfanaghy when he was struck.

The collision occurred on a straight stretch of road between Dunfanaghy and Portnablagh. The driver of the car and two female passengers were uninjured. They are understood to be members of the one family from the Creeslough area. Mr Heraghty is the sixth person to die on Donegal’s roads this year.

He is being waked at the home of relatives in Falcarragh with funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Local county councillor Seamus Ó Domhnaill said there was great sadness in the area at the death.

“It is a desperate tragedy for the time of year it occurred and it brings back to families how precious a time of year it is,” he said.

“The thoughts and prayers of the community go out to the deceased and his family,” he said.

Parish priest in Dunfanaghy Fr Martin Doohan - who was called to the scene of the accident - said the tragedy was heightened because of the time of year.

The tragedy had left a “feeling of darkness” and a “great sense of loss,” he said.

“It is a tragedy if it occurs at any time of year but Christmas is a time of year you associate with people getting together. Death is the greatest separation and that is where our Christian faith comes in,” he said.

Fr Doohan said such a tragedy also acts as a reminder to people who have lost loved ones in road traffic collisions.

“It leaves a feeling of numbness and rawness because this village, no more than any other, has suffered such tragedies, and it brings home to people who have suffered something similar, the same emotions, that feeling of indescribable loss.”

He also paid tribute to the gardaí who dealt with the accident.

“The guards are a group of people who don’t get much good publicity, but in my experience of dealing with such tragedy, I have found them to be nothing but sensitive, caring and dignified in those situations.”