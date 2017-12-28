The weather in Donegal - Thursday, December 28th

Frost and any fog will gradually clear this morning. It will be a mainly dry day though a few showers will affect coastal areas. Cold with highs of 1 to 3 degrees in light winds.

It will be dry this evening and at first tonight with widespread frost. Lows of 0 to -4 degrees occurring early in the night.

Rain and sleet will spread from the southwest, heavy for a time with snow in places, mainly on high ground. Mainly light winds.

The rain and sleet will clear tomorrow morning with sunny spells and isolated rain showers following. Highs of 3 to 6 degrees in freshening westerly winds.