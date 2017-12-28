DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, December 28th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Hannah Gibbons (née McGavigan), Letterkenny
-Breege Lennon (née McGovern)
- Mary McGirr (nee Rynne) Ballykillone, Donegal town
- Patsy Cullen, formerly of Anglers Haven, Main Street, Kilmacrennan
- Angela Ferry (nee Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny
- Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany
- Eamon Coyle, Burnside, Glenvar
The death has occurred of Hannah Gibbons (née McGavigan), Montini House, College Farm Road, Glencar, Letterkenny, Lifford. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Packie), loving mother of Billy, Danny, Poraig, Míchael, Colm and Helen Kelley, brother Billy McGavigan (Lifford), sister Lila Crossan (Strabane), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren,
Hannah’s remains are reposing at her late residence, Montini House, College Farm Road. Funeral from there on Friday going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Eunan’s Nursing Home, Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.
Family time please from
The death has taken place of Breege Lennon (née McGovern)
Beloved wife of Mathew and adored mother of Lorna, Jim, Annette, and, Niav. Greatly loved and sorely missed by husband, children and cherished grandchildren, Jamie, Marcus, Eleonore, Laura, Emma and Alicia, sons-in-law Vincent Dartigues and Philip Smith, her sisters-in-law Anne and Carmel, brother-in-law Eamonn, nieces, nephews, extended family
Requiem Mass in St. John The Baptist Church, Blackrock, Co.Dublin on Friday 29th December at 11:00 a.m with burial
The death has taken place of Mary Mc Girr (née Rynne) Ballykillone, Donegal town, formerly Main Street, Laghey
Reposing at her residence at Ballykillone today. Funeral from there this morning, Thursday at 10.15am to St Agatha's Church, Clar, for
The death has taken place of Patsy Cullen, formerly of the Angler's Haven, Main Street, Kilmacrennan.
His remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral on Thursday to St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan for
Rosary each night at
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.
The death has taken place at St. James Hospital in Dublin of Angela Ferry (née Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny.
Angela’s remains will repose at her residence in Lisnennan from
House private on
Funeral from residence at
The death has taken place at his home of Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany.
His remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, 30th December at 10.30am, going to St. Mary’s Church Clonmany for
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member, or Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany.
The death has taken place of Eamon Coyle, Burnside, Glenvar.
Reposing at his late residence. Rosary Wednesday and Thursday night at
Requiem Mass on Friday at
Interment
