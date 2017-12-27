Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday, December 27th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary McGirr (nee Rynne) Ballykillone, Donegal town

- Bob Kavanagh, Raphoe

- Patsy Cullen, formerly of Anglers Haven, Main Street, Kilmacrennan

- Jessica McHugh, Summy, Portnoo

- Angela Ferry (nee Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny

- Donna Brennan (nee Friel), 102 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

- Mary Mc Nulty, 288 Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey

- Stuart Scott, Tul Na Ri, Carndonagh

- Anne Jones, Co. Leitrim and formerly Bruckless

- Elizabeth (Bessie) McHugh

Mary McGirr (nee Rynne) Ballykillone, Donegal town

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Mary Mc Girr (nee Rynne) Ballykillone, Donegal town, formerly Main Street, Laghey and Park, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Her remains will repose at her residence at Ballykillone today, Wednesday from 11am to 9pm. Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am to St Agatha's Church, Clar, for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House private on Thursday morning, please.

There will be a shuttle bus in operation to the wake house from Copany Rovers Car Park.

Bob Kavanagh, Raphoe

The death has occurred at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin of Bob (John J) Kavanagh, Raphoe and formerly Borris, Co. Carlow.

Removal from St. James’s Hospital to the National University of Ireland, Galway for the advancement of medical research. Requiem Mass will be held for the repose of Bob’s soul in St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe today, Wednesday, 27th December, at 11am, with a further celebration of Bob’s life taking place in Borris, Co. Carlow on a date to be announced.

Donations, if desired, to Donegal Carers.

Patsy Cullen, formerly of the Angler's Haven, Main Street, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Patsy Cullen, formerly of the Angler's Haven, Main Street, Kilmacrennan.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Thursday to St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary each night at 10pm. Family time please from after rosary to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.

Jessica McHugh, Summy, Portnoo

The funeral will take place today, Wednesday, December 27th of Jessica McHugh, Summy, Portnoo.

Her death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital.

House private on Wednesday morning. Funeral from her home on Wednesday afternoon at 12.30pm to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney, for 1pm funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Paediatric Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

There will be a shuttle bus in operation to the wake house from the school car park in Summy.

Angela Ferry (nee Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny

The death took place on Saturday, December 23rd at St. James Hospital in Dublin of Angela Ferry (nee Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

Donna Brennan (nee Friel), 102 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

The peaceful death has taken place of Donna Brennan, (nee Friel), 102 Ard McCool, Stranorlar.

Donna died in the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, after a lengthy illness. She was 33.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday Dec 27th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Mary Mc Nulty, 288 Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Mc Nulty, 288 Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, December 27th at 1.30 pm for requiem Mass at 2pm in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Motor Neuron, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Stuart Scott, Tul Na Ri, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Stuart Scott, Tul Na Ri, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his late home on Wednesday 27th December at 1.30pm to Hill Head, Presbyterian Church Carndonagh for funeral service at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground.

Anne Jones, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly of ' Longford Lodge', Darney Heights, Bruckless.

The death occurred on Saturday, December 23rd, of Anne Jones, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly of 'Longford Lodge', Darney Heights, Bruckless.



She died peacefully at the residence of her nephew, David Jones in her 96th year.

Remains to arrive at St. Paul's Church of Ireland, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford on Wednesday 27th for funeral service at 1.30pm.

Burial afterwards to the adjoining churchyard.

Elizabeth (Bessie) McHugh, Elesmere Court, Bundoran; Abbeylands, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place in North West Hospice, Sligo of Elizabeth (Bessie) McHugh, late of Elesmere Court, Bundoran, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon and originally from Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

Mass of the Ressurection today, Wednesday at 11am at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, with burial in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon. Donations to North West Hospice c/o Conlon and Breslin Funeral Director, Bundoran.



