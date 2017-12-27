The weather in Donegal today, Wednesday, December 27th

This morning car windscreens are frozen solid, suggesting roads could be tricky for early morning drivers in Donegal, so take great car if you are on the move or returning to work.

Today will be a cold, bright and breezy day with scattered wintry showers. Some of the showers will be heavy, leading to some accumulations of snow on higher ground. Highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees in fresh and gusty, northwest winds.

Tonight will be very cold with showers becoming confined to coastal areas and some long clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 0 to -4 degrees with a widespread frost and some icy roads. Some patches of fog will develop also in light, westerly winds.

Tomorrow, Thursday will be cold, bright and mostly dry, with frost and fog slow to clear in the morning. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in light or moderate, west to southwest winds.