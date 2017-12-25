Deaths in Donegal - Christmas Evening Update, Monday, December 25th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Mc Nulty, 288 Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey

- Stuart Scott, Tul Na Ri, Carndonagh

- Anne Jones, Co. Leitrim and formerly Bruckless

- Thomas McNair, Main Street, Newtowncunningham

- Elizabeth (Bessie) McHugh

- Margaret Baker, 31 Dr McGinley Road, Letterkenny.

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Mc Nulty, 288 Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at her home on Christmas Day, from 7pm until Rosary at 10.pm and on Tuesday Dec 26th from 11 am until rosary at 10 pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday Dec 27th at 1.30 pm for requiem mass at 2pm in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Motor Neuron, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Stuart Scott, Tul Na Ri, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Stuart Scott, Tul Na Ri, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his late home on Wednesday 27th December at 1.30pm to Hill Head, Presbyterian Church Carndonagh for funeral service at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground.

Anne Jones, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly of ' Longford Lodge', Darney Heights, Bruckless.

The death occurred on Saturday, December 23rd, of Anne Jones, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly of 'Longford Lodge', Darney Heights, Bruckless.

She died peacefully at the residence of her nephew, David Jones in her 96th year.

Remains reposing at the residence of her nephew David Jones, Cloonagher, Bornacoola on Tuesday, 26th December, from 2pm - 10pm with remains to arrive at St. Paul's Church of Ireland, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford on Wednesday 27th for funeral service at 1.30pm.

Burial afterwards to the adjoining churchyard.

Thomas McNair, Main Street, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas McNair, Main Street, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral from his residence on Tuesday, December 26th at 11.30am for Service at Crossroads Presbyterian Church at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Crossroads Presbyterian Church, care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Elizabeth (Bessie) McHugh, Elesmere Court, Bundoran; Abbeylands, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place in North West Hospice, Sligo of Elizabeth (Bessie) McHugh, late of Elesmere Court, Bundoran, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon and originally from Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

Her remains will repose at the Shiel Hospital mortuary, Ballyshannon from 5.30pm to 6.45pm on Tuesday with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 7pm.

Mass of the Resurection on Wednesday at 11am with burial in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon. Donations to North West Hospice c/o Conlon and Breslin Funeral Director, Bundoran.

Margaret Baker, 31 Dr. McGinley Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Baker, nee Callaghan , 31 Dr McGinley Road, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday, December 26th at 9.15am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards to All Saints Church graveyard, Netowncunninngham. Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Haematology and Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.





