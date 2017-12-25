Huge numbers go for a Christmas swim in Bundoran and Creevy

Two traditional Christmas Day charity swims in south Donegal attracted unprecedented numbers of swimmers today thanks to much milder conditions than in recent years.

Last year the weather was so unkind that the Creevy Pier swim had to be deferred until New Year's Day, but today it was all systems go for a swim at Creevy which raises much needed funds for Motor Neurone Disease and the North West Hospice.

An initial surge of about fifty swimmers took to the slipway to hit the cold waters for a quick dip and others followed over the next twenty minutes from the steps and pier.

It's customary for swimmers not to wear wet suits for this charity event and few if any were in evidence with most swimmers sporting Christmas Santa hats.

Meanwhile, not far away in Bundoran, massive numbers were gathering at the same time to hit the waves at the popular seaside resort.

More than 200 brave souls gathered on Bundoran’s famous surfing beach for the traditional Christmas swim. Of the 200 over 100 swimmers entered the ocean enjoying the experience in the milder temperatures.

One remarked: ”this year it actually felt colder but that was purely because the air temperature was so high for the time of the year."

Welcome hot refreshments were served afterwards to those who once again came out in force to support Ozanam House.